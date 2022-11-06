Letter: Expansion will take place regardless

Ten years ago, I was actively consulting nationally in the solid waste and recycling industry.

Our goal was to reduce waste, increase recycling and reduce costs for companies across many industries. So, when the franchise for collection of waste and recycling was up for renewal, I testified before the City Council and the administrative services committee (two council members and the city manager). My recommendation was to open up the franchise to competitive bidding.

I had seen solid waste companies in other parts of the country that were more cost-effective and did a much better job of recycling than Republic Services. My recommendation was rejected out of hand. Keep in mind that this is a contract worth about $7 or $8 million a year. No business in its right mind would renew a contract worth that much for 40 years in a row without competitive bidding.

My conclusion was that like our federal government, local developers and corporations always get their way, often against the will of the people. I think that is the case with the landfill expansion.

I would bet $100 at 5-to-1 odds it will happen no matter what the majority wants. Republic has done an excellent job of building relationships with local government to assure it never has to compete or follow the will of the local citizenry.

Fred Hughes

Corvallis