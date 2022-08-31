Letter: Executive privilege fraught with flaws

I think it’s about time this whole executive privilege fiasco is thoroughly examined, and limitations and qualifications put on exactly what the chief executive of the United States is empowered to do.

There should be some oversight and clear definitions of what is allowed and what is abuse. Currently there appears to be none.

Pardons are a joke (we’ve certainly seen that: “Lie for me in court; if you’re convicted, I’ll pardon you — hey, I’ve got your six”); not responding to subpoenas; “borrowing” documents when leaving office (who’s to say someone wasn’t in the basement at Mar-a-Lago, feverishly copying sensitive information before handing over the documents to the National Archives?); having the “right” to arbitrarily classify or declassify sensitive national security information (basically, on a whim, the president could classify his grandmother’s sugar cookie recipe while declassifying how to make a nuclear device).

The president, as leader of our country, deserves, needs and requires a certain amount of leeway in conducting our nation’s affairs and security; however, “executive privilege” is fraught with flaws, omissions and lack of oversight, and should be overhauled forthwith, lest we continue with the situation in which we now find ourselves.

Douglas Bauer

Albany