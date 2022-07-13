Letter: Everything about decision stinks

It was obvious during oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court was willing to support Mississippi’s prohibition of abortions after 15 weeks despite the precedents of Roe and Casey, which legalized abortion through approximately 23 weeks.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor caustically observed, “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” Justice Samuel Alito not only embraced the stench of acting politically; he was like the dog that rolls around on a dead skunk.

Rather than merely uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban, Alito went much further, writing the majority opinion overruling Roe and Casey entirely. In so doing, the Supreme Court continues a long tradition of being an instrument of oppression, a history that includes Dred Scott, Plessy v. Ferguson and more recent rulings enabling mass incarceration.

Without any sense of irony, Alito justifies overruling the precedent of Roe by comparing doing so to how Brown v. Board of Education overrode the precedent of Plessy v. Ferguson. However, Brown v. Board of Education expanded civil rights by ending “separate but equal” segregation in schools, while Dobbs denies women an individual right of autonomy over their own bodies, which they have relied upon for almost 50 years.

The justices dissenting to Dobbs state, “In overruling Roe and Casey, this Court betrays its guiding principles.”

Everything about the Dobbs decision stinks.

Anthony Wilcox

Corvallis