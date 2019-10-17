I have worked for over 36 years in our public safety system. I can honestly say that “every second counts” when dealing with an emergency.
No one plans on having to deal with an emergency ... when unfortunate things happen, a call to the 911 center is the gateway to any type of emergency service response (fire, EMS or law enforcement): “911, what is your emergency?” is what you will hear on the phone. Any delay from this point directly impacts the service that our first responders deliver to our community.
The national standard for dispatch centers is to be able to dispatch 90% of emergency calls received within 60 seconds. Our center currently meets this only 71% of the time. We desperately need additional staffing to deal with an ever increasing call volume (the highest-per-dispatcher among our comparators), and updated technology to address cellphone call locations, and to establish an equitable funding model for future equipment replacement.
Yes, this is a new tax proposed at a cap of 65 cent per $1,000. However, the initial assessment will be at .45 pe $1,000. And if the levy passes, single family property owners in Corvallis will see their public safety fee decrease by $4.27 per month ($51.24 per year).
Please vote “Yes” on Measure 2-124 on Nov. 5! Learn more at: 9-1-1EverySecondCounts.org
Roy Emery
Corvallis (Oct. 10)