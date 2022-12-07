Letter: Energy tech can ensure the future

“Oregon State prof warns of climate horror.” I saw this headline (Nov. 27) and groaned. I knew what would happen next.

We would hear calls for urgent action, met by insistence that the threat is overblown. Both sides would declare those who disagree with them to be wrong, stupid or even dangerous.

Meanwhile, we are missing the opportunity to make clean energy a robust part of our energy mix. Doing so would yield a host of benefits. American companies would innovate, make money and create jobs. We would reduce our dependence on foreign oil and cement America’s position as a world economic and geopolitical power. We would clean up our air and water, improve health and save lives.

None of this has anything to do with climate. It’s just smart policy. But we’re too busy arguing about climate change to get on with it.

Regardless of your climate views, I’m willing to bet you want to see America prosper. So, I invite you to quit rehashing climate arguments and start talking about opportunity. Modern energy technology can help ensure a secure, healthy and prosperous future for us all. Let’s seize the moment.

Teresa Welch

Corvallis