Letter: Endorsing Sheets for another term

I am writing this letter to extend my support and endorsement of current Mayor Dan Sheets for another term as mayor of the city of Monroe.

For the last two years, I’ve worked with Mayor Sheets on the Monroe City Council as city councilor, chair of the Human Resources Committee and secretary of the Budget Committee.

In his first term, Mayor Sheets has worked diligently to secure funding for significant city projects, build relationships with elected officials and representatives who have committed to helping our city further its mission, establish new traditions and celebrations for our community, and unite a broad group of councilors, among many other impressive accomplishments.

Mayor Sheets has been a receptive and collaborative partner for city staff, city council and members of our community. He has diplomatically facilitated meetings in which differing opinions are regularly expressed, and consistently acts in the best interest of Monroe’s residents.

For these reasons, I endorse Mayor Sheets for another term as mayor, without hesitation.

Lisa Lindner

Monroe City Councilor