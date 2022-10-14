Letter: Endorsing Charles Maughan for mayor

“Not me. Us” is a primary value of Charles Maughan’s campaign for mayor of Corvallis.

This slogan, originally from Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, says to me that a society is responsible for the well-being of all its members.

On the alternative philosophy of pure individual responsibility, as practiced by our nation, it is OK for some people to go hungry and homeless, even if the society offers no way for them to make a living.

That philosophy has failed to end Jim Crow, has devastated the earth’s environment, has brought us raging economic inequality (twice), is killing American democracy. (Did you see that Nike’s Phil Knight wants to buy your vote for governor of Oregon?)

“Not me. Us” offers an alternative to our nation’s current dead end. I would like Corvallis to lead in finding a better way, and I am endorsing Charles Maughan for mayor of Corvallis.

Bill Glassmire

Corvallis