Letter: Empowered Majestic empowers all of us

The Majestic Theatre is a huge part of why moving here in 1990 was the perfect choice for me.

The Majestic provides me with a venue that is professional and supportive. I take and teach classes, dance and act in productions, learn new skills, and feel like part of the community. Majestic staff members are always available and eager to help.

For instance, I asked Jimbo Ivy, theater supervisor, if I might direct a new show called “Ten Tiny Dances” in the small black box theatre. He backed my idea with full support and use of the mainstage. Five years later, we are going strong as an annual production, donating our proceeds to a different local charity each year.

During the first year of COVID-19, the Majestic pivoted to produce a virtual “Ten Tiny Dances” that was seen all over the world! Feedback from professionals said our show inspired them to work through the pandemic.

It is a shock to find out that the highly qualified staff members who make all of this possible are not fully paid for the very long hours it takes to produce these shows, and train and supervise volunteers. The city should recognize the asset we have in these valuable workers, who know what they are doing and do it with generosity, professionalism and dedication.

Full-time pay for these workers would ultimately add to the city’s coffers and follow the “Create and Celebrate” section of the Imagine Corvallis 2040. An empowered Majestic empowers us!

Mishele Mennett

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0