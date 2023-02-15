For many Corvallis electricity users, two-thirds of their electricity is generated using fossil fuels.

Those commenting on electrification are right to be concerned. This is unacceptable. Do not, however, let this delay electrification plans. Help is on the way.

First, Oregon House Bill 2021 “Requires retail electricity providers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity sold to Oregon consumers to 80% below baseline emissions levels by 2030, 90% below baseline emissions levels by 2035 and 100% below baseline emissions levels by 2040.”

Second, get clean electricity now. Try Oregon Shines to purchase solar to replace a utility’s fossil fuel mix. For many, this will not raise your current bill. Also, consider offsets that cost a little more. Offset at the level you choose with Seeds for the Sol, a nonprofit agency providing funds for energy efficiency projects that help Corvallis residents, or purchase credits elsewhere.

Third, putting off electrification may cost you. Most economists predict higher future costs for fossil gases. Multnomah County Health Department says gas stoves pose “risk of childhood asthma and other respiratory problems” and pollutants include unhealthful “nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO) and particulate matter.” Further, dual energy sources increase the costs of building and operations.

Oh yes, what about the future of planet earth for our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. … Electrify now! A sustainable future depends on it!

Court Smith

Corvallis