Letter: Electric cars are much more efficient

The Oregon State Credit Union's document shredding party May 14 at the fairgrounds attracted a great turnout. I had to wait only 15 minutes in the lineup shortly after 10 a.m. But I noticed the line was much longer when I left.

Fortunately I was driving our electric car, and it only used about 3 cents’ worth of electricity while I crept forward to the head of the line. And that was with the heater running, though it was a warm day and not having to heat very much.

But I couldn’t help noticing the cars with internal engines, which were burning up lots of gasoline and couldn’t be turned off because we were all moving forward every few seconds.

People who have both kinds of car should always use the electric one for situations like this. And of course electric cars are much more efficient in traffic jams.

Paul deLespinasse

Corvallis

