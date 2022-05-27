Letter: Elections office is covering its bases

I was a poll watcher in the Linn County Clerk’s Office for our recent primary election.

I did a two-hour shift in the ballot room for five days, including May 17. The Linn County clerk, chief deputy clerk and supervisor of elections made themselves available to explain the entire ballot-counting system and answer questions.

During a slack ballot-processing period, these officials went out of their way to take another observer and me behind the scenes to visit each (off limits to poll watchers) of the ballot-processing stations. I felt they were totally open and acting in good faith.

In the section of the ballot room designated as our observer area, they provided two separate monitoring systems. I was given a very helpful Linn County ballot processing flow chart and a count sheet.

The flow chart included a three-page explanation of each step in the process once the ballots are returned to the clerk’s office from drop boxes and mail. The count sheet serves as a documentation tool, and stays with each numbered box of ballots throughout the process.

Given the number of checks and balances throughout the course of procedures, I am confident that our Linn County Elections Office is covering all its bases to safeguard our ballots and the voting process. If there are voter issues, those issues are taking place while the ballots are out of the possession of the Linn County Clerk’s Office.

Carole Thomas

Albany

