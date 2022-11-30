Letter: Election showed system shortcoming

Our recent election demonstrated a shortcoming in our voting system.

We had officials elected and measures passed without clear support for the citizens of the state of Oregon. The prime reason Oregon gets a poor voter turnout: “Where I live does not count in the scope of electing officials and voting on ballot measures.”

Our November 2022 election was controlled by those living in only seven of Oregon’s 36 counties, an area slightly less than 10% of the square miles of Oregon, with only one county, Hood River, being east of the Cascade Mountains. A candidate should be able to win by at least 5% and win in at least 50% of Oregon’s counties to properly represent Oregon.

A ballot measure should be passed by a 10% margin and in at least 22 of Oregon’s counties. If a ballot measure should fail these parameters, then the bill should apply to those counties passing the measure, as this must be an issue of much urgency to these areas. It appears that many ballot measures and, to no one’s surprise, much of the legislation passed by Legislature in Salem is regionally important.

Perhaps I am naive and should say “Follow the bucks!”

Steve Sprenger

Shedd