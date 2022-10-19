Letter: Election is chance to vote for climate

This year’s election is an opportunity to vote for a livable, stable climate.

Candidates, through their campaign statements, interview comments and websites, provide voters with an indication of their positions on a variety of issues.

Before voting, check to be sure that your candidate states, without any qualifications a commitment to advocate and vote for legislation to rapidly reduce planet warming and greenhouse gas emissions.

A livable, more stable climate and a brighter future for today’s children is possible. Your vote counts!

Jim Holm

Corvallis