 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Election is chance to vote for climate

  • 0
Letters Stock

This year’s election is an opportunity to vote for a livable, stable climate.

Candidates, through their campaign statements, interview comments and websites, provide voters with an indication of their positions on a variety of issues.

Before voting, check to be sure that your candidate states, without any qualifications a commitment to advocate and vote for legislation to rapidly reduce planet warming and greenhouse gas emissions.

A livable, more stable climate and a brighter future for today’s children is possible. Your vote counts!

Jim Holm

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News