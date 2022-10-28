Letter: Electing Struthers good step forward

The well-written Oct. 21 article, “Corvallis mayoral candidates talk homelessness,” presents views of the three candidates on homelessness in the city.

For me, Andrew Struthers offers the most sensible path forward on the topic. The cleanup of illegal camps is a necessary balance in managing the problem, and city-managed homeless camps are not favored as part of an overall strategy for helping people experiencing homelessness.

Mr. Struthers remains open to discussion on all options that might improve the current situation. That said, I believe that electing Andrew Struthers as mayor would be a good step toward implementing a cohesive homeless assistance program for our community.

Rich Sumner

Corvallis