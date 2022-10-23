Letter: Elect Roen mayor; he's best-qualified

Elect Roen Hogg as our mayor, as he is the best-qualified candidate.

I know Roen to be a hardworking, patient and astute person who would work with others to fix the problems 21st-century Corvallis and other cities have. Even if you were not personally acquainted with him when you read the three articles about the mayoral candidates in the paper on Oct. 14, you’d decipher the attributes Roen has over the other two. Let me highlight what I read.

First, he’s lived here almost 30 years. He has seen Corvallis become a city that is too expensive for most of its service workers to live in. Affordable housing is not available to most and contributes to our homeless problem. That is not the only factor, and Roen wants to seek out solutions from other cities as to what is working and what is not. In other words, he’ll cooperate with others to seek solutions.

Secondly, and I think this is a big one, he’ll be a fulltime mayor. He is retired and can place his energy and enthusiasm toward being a mayor whose main job is guiding the city and its inhabitants.

Last, but by no means least, he has concrete ideas that going forward will enrich and promote Corvallis as a city to be proud of. His Walk with the Mayor is an admirable way to get others involved in helping him bring these ideas to fruition.

Karen Emmons

Corvallis