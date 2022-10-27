Letter: Elect Bill Kughn as next commissioner

Are you happy with the status quo of Benton County government leaders spending our tax dollars, your money and mine, as though through a water funnel, with no respect for us, the county residents?

It is time for a change in Benton County, and the time is now to elect Bill Kughn as Benton County commissioner. We need a common-sense approach to our government spending, not a free-for-all. It is time we elect a businessperson to guide our county, and Bill is that person.

My husband, a military veteran, and I have had the privilege of meeting with Bill (who is also a military veteran) on several occasions to discuss county matters. Bill is a good listener, intelligent, knows how to run a business, and is concerned about the wasteful spending of our Benton County tax dollars.

Are you happy with the representation you are receiving in your part of Benton County? I know we aren’t here in Monroe. We hear from our representative maybe once per year.

Bill will be a strong voice for the people, including our rural communities in Benton County. Join me in electing Bill Kughn as our next Benton County commissioner!

Robin Besotes

Monroe