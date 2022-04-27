Letter: Efficiency is gone as of Jan. 1

For those readers who own Series E or EE savings bonds and have not redeemed any this year, you might be in for a surprise.

In January I attempted to redeem a couple of bonds at my financial institution and was told they no longer provided that service. I was told the same thing at three other financial institutions. I was eventually told I needed to use a website named TreasuryDirect.

There you will be directed to complete a form with all your personal data, provide a copy of your driver’s license/passport as well as your banking access data along with the unsigned bonds, and send them to the address provided. It is recommended the letter be sent registered because of the sensitive data enclosed ($8).

I followed the instructions and after 11 days the packet was received (I used the tracking info). I checked the status four days later and received a form letter response that it would take two to six weeks to process, and that if I checked again, the two- to six-week process might start again.

It took 9½ weeks for the bonds to be redeemed and electronically deposited.

Prior to Jan. 1, it took about 15 minutes to walk into a bank at my convenience and redeem (cash) the bonds (at no cost), as I have for several years. Let’s hear it for government efficiency.

Jim Alley

Albany

