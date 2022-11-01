Letter: Educate yourself; vote 'no' on 114

Measure 114, the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, is typical of well-meaning, misinformed attempts to solve criminal problems by placing restrictions on law-abiding citizens.

In this case, safe and legal gun owners. Regardless of what you hear, Oregon has some of the strongest gun laws in the United States. This measure adds nothing to stop the illegal use of firearms. It does add redundant background checks and forces local law enforcement officers to issue newly created permits.

I am a hunter conservationist long ago trained in the safe use and handling of firearms through hunter safety, youth organizations and shooting sports groups. I know this burdensome, largely unfunded program can remove millions of dollars from responsible wildlife management programs administered by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, over $14 million in 2020 alone.

In 1937, hunter conservationists took on the responsibility to effectively fund wildlife management agencies by imposing an 11% excise tax on hunting purchases through the Pittman-Robertson Federal Wildlife Restoration Act. During the time it will take to set up the programs to implement Measure 114, those excise taxes from hunting purchases will go out of state while Oregon wildlife programs go unfunded.

Measure 114 creates redundant background checks and a searchable database of permit holders and does not cover the measure’s costs. The measure is opposed by the Oregon Sheriffs Association, and many responsible, safe hunters and legal Oregon firearms owners.

Please educate yourself; vote “no” on Measure 114.

Ken McCall

Corvallis