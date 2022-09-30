Letter: Duncan is the most qualified candidate

The Linn County Sheriff’s contest is about as uneven as I have ever seen.

Sheriff Michelle Duncan has over 2,900 hours of professional education through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

Jon Raymond — no professional education.

Sheriff Duncan is an Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Command College graduate.

Jon Raymond — no command education and no command experience.

Sheriff Duncan has worked up through the ranks. Since 1997, our sheriff has served, among other positions, as a resident patrol deputy, as a narcotics detective, as a patrol sergeant, a patrol captain and undersheriff.

Jon Raymond — for the last several years has worked patrol.

Sheriff Duncan has a working knowledge of the budget as well as budget management experience.

Jon Raymond — no budget management experience.

The Albany Area Chamber’s Good Government Council, of which I am a member, interviewed both candidates with the same questions for each. Sheriff Duncan was hands down unanimously selected without question as by far the best candidate for the position. Sheriff Duncan is the only qualified candidate.

It’s just too big a jump from patrol to the top law enforcement officer of Linn County.

Let’s keep Sheriff Duncan!

Micheal J. Martin

Albany