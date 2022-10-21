Letter: Duncan is the most qualified candidate

Many of us choose to live in Linn County because of its quality of life and its being a safe place to live and raise a family.

The public safety we enjoy is not due to happenstance or luck. It’s because historically, Linn County residents have placed a high priority on supporting law enforcement, which is the bedrock of a thriving community. A large part of this support has been choosing the best and most qualified candidate to serve as our sheriff.

Sheriff Michelle Duncan, through her maturity, strong work ethic, dedication and experience, has served in numerous leadership roles, which has resulted in her receiving several well-deserved promotions throughout her 25-year career.

Sheriff Duncan not only possesses the street smarts and criminal investigative experience, and she is the only candidate who possesses the administrative, budgetary, executive and human resource experience.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is a multimillion-dollar business and is the linchpin in keeping our neighborhoods safe. There are no shortcuts to adept leadership gleaned from hard work and experience. Now more than ever is not the time to experiment with the unqualified, inexperienced and unproven.

Clearly, Sheriff Duncan is the most qualified candidate to carry out the duties of the office of sheriff, and I am confident she will do so with dignity, honesty and compassion.

Please join me in retaining Sheriff Duncan as Linn County Sheriff.

Bruce Riley, Linn County Sheriff, retired

Tangent