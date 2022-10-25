Letter: Duncan is patriotic, honest, trustworthy

Sheriff Michelle Duncan is clearly the most experienced candidate for the job as our Linn County Sheriff.

I retired last year after 30 years with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and, similar to Sheriff Duncan, I was a resident patrol deputy, detective, supervisor, captain and undersheriff. I have worked closely with Sheriff Duncan, and she is one of the hardest-working and most dedicated employees I have had the pleasure to work with.

She did not take the easy jobs or the leisurely path working on the fringes but took opportunities to grow and made the personal sacrifices to learn as much as she could about the office of sheriff.

She is a strong defender of all our constitutional rights, supports our right to bear arms, has the knowledge and training to be fiscally responsible and accountable for our taxpayer dollars, and is dedicated to giving the best service possible to the citizens of Linn County.

Please do not let untrue, negative campaign comments by a few past disgruntled people/employees lead you to believe she is anything but honest, trustworthy, dedicated, patriotic and a hardworking leader you will be proud to call your sheriff.

Sheriff Duncan truly cares about the citizens of Linn County, the employees under her leadership and our safety, and she will lead the sheriff’s office into the future. This is from a retired undersheriff, U.S. Navy veteran and a resident of Linn County for 50 years.

Paul Timm

Albany