Letter: Duncan deserves to continue as sheriff

Sheriff Michelle Duncan has been serving Linn County since 1997, serving as a resident patrol deputy, narcotics detective, patrol sergeant, patrol captain and public information officer.

As she moved up the ranks, she received over 2,900 hours of professional education through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, and is an Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Command College graduate.

Sheriff Duncan has dedicated herself to the principles of leadership, experience and dedication. Having served with distinction in various divisions, she understands how each division contributes to the overall success of the office, and how each and every day they must live up to their mission statement of “keeping the peace with dignity, honesty and compassion.”

As demonstrated in the recent sheriff’s debate, Sheriff Duncan values and respects constitutional law and the Second Amendment, and has a great understanding of the sheriff’s office budget and law enforcement levy priorities.

She’s been working for years to learn all she can to provide the strong leadership and management skills the Linn County Sheriff’s Office needs, while her opponent chose to remain a patrol deputy.

Sheriff Duncan has the unwavering support of the last five Linn County sheriffs, all three Linn County commissioners and the Albany Area Chamber’s Good Government Council for a reason: She’s the right person for the job. Sheriff Michelle Duncan deserves your vote to continue as Linn County Sheriff.

Janet Steele, president

Albany Area Chamber of Commerce