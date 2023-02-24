Robert B. Harris jabbed again, calling lawful gun owners fearful (“Fearful people can have alarms, dogs,” Jan. 27).

Sensible might be a better description.

He cites two methods of protection for fearful people: alarm systems and dogs.

In the 1990s there was a rash of home burglaries in Phoenix where thieves would break in, spray the dogs with pepper spray and lock them in a closet.

Oops.

With an alarm system, Mr. Harris, what next if robbers still enter?

You, not being a gun person, have a broom!

Waiting fearlessly for the police to come; oops, the cellphone is charging, and the crooks cut your other phone line!

You should place a sign on your lawn: “No guns here!” That will send your message!

As for citing family shootings as a reason guns should be outlawed, just make a law against unstable people! New laws really work!

The drug cartels are going to love you as they add guns to their lucrative crime income.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon