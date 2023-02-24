Robert B. Harris jabbed again, calling lawful gun owners fearful (“Fearful people can have alarms, dogs,” Jan. 27).
Sensible might be a better description.
He cites two methods of protection for fearful people: alarm systems and dogs.
In the 1990s there was a rash of home burglaries in Phoenix where thieves would break in, spray the dogs with pepper spray and lock them in a closet.
Oops.
With an alarm system, Mr. Harris, what next if robbers still enter?
You, not being a gun person, have a broom!
Waiting fearlessly for the police to come; oops, the cellphone is charging, and the crooks cut your other phone line!
You should place a sign on your lawn: “No guns here!” That will send your message!
People are also reading…
As for citing family shootings as a reason guns should be outlawed, just make a law against unstable people! New laws really work!
The drug cartels are going to love you as they add guns to their lucrative crime income.
Gary Hartman
Lebanon