Letter: Don't worry about a little benzene

In his letter to the editor on Oct. 18 (“Protect people from methane emissions”), Eric Rehm suggests that NW Natural, the gas company, should declare a recall of its product because it contains trace amounts of the carcinogen benzene.

I am not sure if Mr. Rehm is really serious about a recall or is just making a point, but it got me thinking about carcinogenicity of benzene.

For years, when I was living near the beach while attending the University of California, Santa Barbara, I kept a bottle of benzene on my front porch to use for lighting the charcoal in my barbecue and for removing the tar, common on the beach from natural seepage offshore, from my feet.

So, if benzene is such a terrible carcinogen, why don’t I have cancerous tumors on my feet? The reason is that the cancer, changes in the blood cells resulting in leukemia, is due to breathing benzene vapor, not contact with liquid benzene.

This was found through animal studies often using large concentrations of benzene that would rarely if ever be experienced by humans. The Environmental Protection Agency has estimated that exposure to low levels of benzene vapor for a lifetime would increase the chance of cancer by 1 in a million.

So don’t worry about a little benzene in your natural gas or cosmetics; unless you are breathing large quantities over an extended period of time, you are perfectly safe.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis