Letter: Don't mess with our Second Amendment

Guns don’t kill. Guns are tools. Crazy people use tools to kill.

I was barely 17 when I joined the U.S. Army. I was issued a tool. It was an M1 rifle, in 30-06 caliber. I was taught how to care for this tool and never to let it out of my sight.

Shortly after my 18th birthday, I arrived in Korea. There I was issued a different tool, a .30 carbine. It was always with me, in my lowboy, on my dozer, or my Caterpillar road grader. Everyone in the company had one of these, except most of them had M1s. None of these tools ever accidentally injured anyone.

You gun control people think 18-year-olds are too young for guns. What does that do to our military? If you think we can have an army without 18-year-olds, you have never served.

Most of the people in my outfit (3d Combat Engineer Battalion) had just served in a war; their average age was 25. My first sergeant was just 23. I was Staff Sergeant in three months after arriving in Korea. Every 17-year-old “boy” there had a tool. No one was ever hurt by these tools.

I don’t have a problem with background checks and a waiting period, but to say an 18-year-old stable person is not old enough to have a weapon is beyond nonsensical. Have a complete background check. Don’t mess with our Second Amendment; too many people paid for it.

Ben Crane

Lebanon