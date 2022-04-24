Letter: Don't hide the real budget from public

Linn-Benton Community College Proposed Bond Measure: I think whoever came up with this idea should do their homework prior to skimming this notion over the heads of taxpayers.

LBCC is a fine school members of my family have used. LBCC wants $16 million with the strange notion that the “… cost (to) the average homeowner (will be) $2.03 more per month.” This is $24.36 per year. If you own a $130,000 apartment with a tax of, say, $2,300 per year, that is $9.10 more. But LBCC also will be taking $8 million of our “state grant” tax dollars if the bond passes. Our politicians make all of this seem like the cost of a McDonald’s meal.

My guess is that most citizens of Linn and Benton counties have no clue about bonds. What will the coupon or interest earned on this bond be? What about the 2- to 3% increase in taxes each year? How precisely will the $24 million be divided among instruction, aging buildings, lack of child care access, and update and repair? How many jobs are there in ag, crop soil and animal sciences?

How much for aging buildings in an 8.5- to 12% inflation economy ($24 million times .085 cents equals around $2 million)? What will be the child care capacity and the child/sitter ratio? What about currently unforeseen issues that will drive up costs beyond $24 million?

While not against the bond, I am disgusted with proposals that hide the real budget from the public.

Robin Rose

Corvallis

