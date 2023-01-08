Letter: Don't fall for this bunch of crooks

Warning!

A new scam is appearing on emails. It uses all manner of tricks to get donations. One is a fake National Rifle Association appeal.

The donation request internet site is not the NRA; it is from backingamerica.com.

Any legitimate donation to the NRA would be a genuine NRA site, not backingamerica.com.

Furthermore, I am now spotting all sorts of scams from this outfit, to donate to this or that good cause, but all of them are via this fake site.

I am sure some of them appear as candidate appeals for donations.

Others are the typical scam, telling you that you won some sort of prize or reward, and you must do this or that to claim your prize.

The tipoff is the return site, backingamerica.com. Sounds patriotic but is a bunch of crooks.

Don’t fall for this, please.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon