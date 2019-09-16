As the campaign season heats up, here are few things to remember when you see political ads.
The Supreme Court made a controversial decision in the Citizens United case. Corporations and unions can spend unlimited money in campaigns, but the money must be given to independent groups not affiliated with the candidates, "electioneering communications." We now call them Super PACs. Super PACs, officially known as "independent-expenditure only committees," may not make contributions to candidate campaigns or parties, but may engage in unlimited political spending independently of the campaigns. Unlike traditional PACs, they can raise funds from individuals, corporations, unions, and other groups without any legal limit on donation size. Despite disclosure rules, it is possible to spend money without voters knowing the identities of donors before the election by playing timing games.
Also, a tax-exempt social welfare organization described by the IRS as a 501(c)4 must not be organized for profit and must be operated exclusively to promote social welfare. These 501(c)(4) groups do not have to disclose their donors to the public, so you don’t know where advertising money is coming from and why they are giving the money.
The bottom line is big money will try to motivate you to vote their way. You are the voter and your vote should be made by you alone.
“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.” — Theodore Roosevelt
Stan Hall
Corvallis (Sept. 10)