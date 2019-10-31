{{featured_button_text}}

In his Oct. 17 letter, John Brenan said he needed answers before he could support Measure 2-124. I would like to help, as best I can within the paper’s 250-word limit.

The simple math of dividing calls by working hours doesn’t capture the totality nor the complexity of the challenges of rapidly dispatching first responders in emergencies.

Fact: Dispatched calls are up 132% since 1983, while the staff to handle these critical calls has grown by only 42%. And those 49,990 calls Mr. Brenan divvied up aren’t all the calls to 911 — they’re just those resulting in a need for first responders. In 2018, more than 150,000 calls came into the 911 Center. Every call must be answered.

Fact: Today 75% of 911 calls are from cellphones, which take up to three times longer to manage than landline calls. Unlike landlines, cellphones don’t display addresses, so dispatchers have to get a location from frantic callers. Emergencies generate floods of calls. Dispatchers can't assume they’re all to report the same fire or accident. One of those calls could be a heart attack happening elsewhere. Every call must be answered.

Call overloads can’t be shunted to some other desk employee, as Mr. Brenan suggested. As great as the folks in Parks & Rec and Public Works are, they’re neither trained nor equipped to rapidly dispatch first responders. We need more dispatchers.

For more answers, please see the “Learn More” page at 9-1-1everysecondcounts.org. And vote "yes" on 2-124.

Curtis Wright

Corvallis (Oct. 24)

