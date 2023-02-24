The Feb. 16 article “Oregon politicos mull adding more animal crossings on highways,” regarding State Rep. Ken Helm’s House Bill 2999, was a welcome reminder of the plight of Oregon’s deer and the drivers who strike then on our highways.

Rep. Helm is a legislative leader on reducing wildlife/vehicle collisions. A collaborative group of conservation-minded nonprofit and state agencies support safe wildlife habitat connectivity. Oregon Hunters Association is part of the solution.

The need for safe migratory deer habitat connectivity in Central Oregon focused the effort to build four wildlife underpasses on Highway 97 south of Bend. Wildlife/vehicle data prove more safe passage structures are needed on Highway 97, Highway 20 and Interstate 5 have similar safe wildlife passage needs.

Central Oregon’s mule deer population has declined by nearly 50% in the last two decades due to human development, loss of suitable habitat, predators and highways.

While there are critical needs for safe wildlife passage, funding is critical to success. Underpasses and overpasses cost millions of dollars for each installation and require expensive funnel fencing to direct the animals to safe passage features.

Another factor is the statistic of nearly 5,000 annual highway deer fatalities includes only data from Oregon Department of Transportation-managed highways. Many unreported wildlife/vehicle collisions occur on county and municipal roads. Tampico Road near Adair Village and Highland Drive between Corvallis and Crescent Valley are prime examples.

Be careful as spring approaches; does with fawns will be on the move.

Ken McCall

Corvallis