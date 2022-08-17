Letter: Does Benton County need 29.53 acres?

After reading the paper Aug. 5: Thank you, Cody Mann, Paul Woods and Carl Price.

I’ve wondered and have heard from quite a few people who have wondered why the three blocks in the downtown Corvallis area are not being used: 1. the courthouse block, 2. the block that the two law enforcement buildings are on, and 3. the block where the assessor’s office was.

Closing the street from Fourth Street to Sixth Street between the courthouse and the former assessor’s office block, and closing the street between the courthouse and the law enforcement buildings, would open up a large area, and everything could be downtown. With multistory buildings and parking garages underneath, it would sure be better than out-of-town space.

If a new jail were built first after current buildings are razed, the old section by the courthouse would be a bigger space for some of the necessary buildings.

It would be appreciated to know the reason the council doesn’t want to use these three blocks.

I hope Mr. Woods and Mr. Price will fight for staying in the downtown area.

Buying land before the bond has been passed, since it has failed several times, is like buying the cart before the horse. Bond issues are forcing older people out of their homes. Senior citizens do not get big raises each year. They’re on a fixed income, and property taxes are getting higher and higher. Does the county need 29.53 acres?

A.L. Wilson

Philomath