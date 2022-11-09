Letter: Do your duty, you who got elected

Now that the elections are over, there are two issues that need addressing: one related to the past election and another for newly elected officials to tackle.

First, I was disgusted with the negative political messages that were run on children’s programs. My 4-year-old granddaughter was subjected to ads on YouTube that discussed abortion and sexual violence. Stop it.

And how about unsolicited phone calls? When my mother was still alive, I had to answer calls from California because I never knew whether or not they were from a caregiver. Sometimes scam callers even capture real telephone numbers to use.

It is time to end scam calls and unsolicited sales pitches. Those who got elected, do your duty.

George Ice

Monroe