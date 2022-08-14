Letter: Do we really want a regional prison?

Growing up in Corvallis, I was always proud of our historic and unique courthouse, and love the look and feel of the stately old building.

Can anyone imagine that the old building will be torn down? It won’t happen. We are told it is not a safe building, and no longer useful as a courthouse. Our elected representatives are using this idea to justify spending huge, undetermined sums of our money to build a new justice complex.

There were options for locations. Our leaders picked the most expensive route, threatening to take property from an owner who was not wanting to sell, but with power comes the attitude that it can be justified by claiming it is best for the people.

We all know the courthouse will be saved and the money needed to make it safe will be spent regardless. Furthermore, I believe the people know that our jail really does need to be replaced, but do we really want a regional prison built in Corvallis, and at what cost? Think about the Multnomah County Jail and what happened: so many cost overruns that they gave up.

If the jail gets replaced, why is it not financially the best move to add on to the existing courthouse where the current jail sits and continue using this beautiful building for its intended purpose? If this is about fancy new offices for county administrators, as it appears, why not build them downtown next to the courthouse?

K. Callis

Corvallis