Letter: Do the work needed on the courthouse

PreservationWORKS appreciates the newspaper’s support for the historic Benton County Courthouse’s seismic upgrades and retrofit.

Editorials should be based on sound research. Unfortunately little fact-checking informed “Editorial: Benton County should move out of courthouse” (April 3), which incorrectly states that no actions have been taken and no sense of urgency exists.

Benton County established a staffed Historic Courthouse Advisory Committee with 17 community and Benton County staff members who meet regularly. Committee project goals include enhance downtown, identify a community-supported reuse, and secure funding for safety retrofits.

Days prior to publication of the editorial, Benton County submitted a $15 million Community Funding Project request for seismic retrofitting to the Oregon congressional delegation. This funding is not in the bond measure.

Benton County took these actions — and a feasibility study — because there is strong community support for saving the courthouse.

While the Benton County Courthouse is unique, its unreinforced masonry is common. In 2017, a survey estimated that 250 such buildings exist in downtown Corvallis alone.

Not all unreinforced masonry buildings are historic, but they include a substantial share of Oregon’s historic, character-defining buildings.

Many buildings in the Cascadia Subduction Zone face considerable earthquake risk. Outcomes depend on proximity, duration and intensity of the event.

Our courthouse is a living symbol of our respect for law and public service. Let’s do the work needed to assure its continued service but avoid hysteria.

Rebecca Landis, president of PreservationWORKS

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0