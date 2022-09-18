Letter: Do others not miss old comic strips?

Why did you remove the comic strip “Phoebe and Her Unicorn” from its rightful place in the funnies section?

I am disappointed. It was one of the highlights in my school day to read it. Dana Simpson wrote the strip with lots of sparkle, many strong (and fun!) female characters who lead the way, and a diverse range of important roles who accompany her magical setup and dash of goofiness to accompany her easy-to-read humor. It’s a popular comic strip for many kids, so why get rid of it?

I’m sure that there are better strips to refrain from publishing. It would be interesting to see what other people think of this action in the changing of the comic strips. Do they not miss the old strips?

Susannah Epps

Corvallis