When someone calls 911, they expect a response. And our emergency services dispatchers want to respond, immediately. But our system is so overwhelmed, so understaffed, they just can’t act as quickly as they want to, as we need them to.
Since the current Benton County 911 system was adopted 36 years ago, the number of calls dispatched has grown by 133%. But the staff to handle all these calls has grown less than 42%.
No wonder our dedicated staff can no longer meet the national standard of dispatching 90% of calls within 60 seconds. In the past 10 years we’ve dropped from 94% to 71%.
Every second lost means more risk of a loss of life, or greater injury to people or property.
We citizens of Benton County need to fix this problem. And we can, with Measure 2-124. Your "yes" vote on 2-124 will make it possible to reduce holds and busy signals and to answer ALL calls. Your "yes" vote on 2-124 will make it possible to cut the life-threatening delays associated with cellphone calls and pinpoint locations faster.
Every second saved can help save a life. Vote yes on 2-124. Every second counts.
Vote yes for lower Public Safety fees and a better 9-1-1 system. The fees paid monthly by Corvallis residents will be decreased by the same amount as the City’s share of the Service District revenue.
Learn more and get involved at: 9-1-1EverySecondCounts.org. And vote "yes" on 2-124 on Nov. 5!
Curtis Wright
Corvallis (Sept. 9)
The author is the chair of Citizens for 911, the political action committee working to pass Measure 2-124, the Benton County Service District for 911 Emergency Communications.