Letter: District 5, vote for McLeod-Skinner

Here are five reasons to vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Congress:

1. Jamie supports living wage jobs, affordable drugs and health care, working against climate change to stop catastrophic wildfires, protecting democracy, equal rights for all, and collecting fair taxes from the rich and corporations.

2. A vote for Lori Chavez-DeRemer is a vote for an anti-choice extremist and Trump Republican who supported the tax plan that raised taxes on the middle class and gave big tax breaks to corporations and multimillionaires such as herself.

3. Jamie isn’t wealthy. She depends on small donations and volunteer supporters who have been going door to door for months.

4. Jamie doesn’t accept campaign money from corporate PACs, so she will not have to do their bidding in Congress. Instead, she will be working for all the people of Oregon.

5. Jamie knows how difficult a police officer’s job can be and is committed to a fully funded and accountable public safety system.

This is a close race at a time when the Republican Party — the party that opposes all the values listed in Reason No. 1 — is close to taking over the U.S. Congress.

I urge every District 5 voter to vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

Edie Koenig

Albany