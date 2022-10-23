Letter: Dislike solutions? Provide better ones

Overpopulation is the issue most either don’t see, ignore or deny. Few address it. Fewer offer solutions. Have we lost the will to survive?

Overpopulation must be addressed at all levels. Drastic measures are required to prevent disaster.

Worldwide, all fertile people who have had two children should be sterilized. Want more?

Adopt. All hospitals should be required to provide birth control, abortions and sterilizations without restrictions and without charge. Governments should cover reasonable costs.

Other needed measures:

Local, state and national: Notice the demand for more housing in our towns, and even the insistence that Oregon’s farmland and forests be opened to development.” Our nation’s population is growing, largely due to ceaseless immigration. All illegal immigrants should be removed and kept out. The number of refugees admitted should be greatly reduced, their stay temporary.

And legal immigration should be changed to benefit our country: The number allowed in from a given country should not exceed the number of Americans who move there. All adult immigrants should be fluent in English and demonstrate that they will be productive citizens.

International: Empower women and girls; where they can choose what happens to their bodies and lives, fertility rates plummet. Empowerment means freedom to pursue education and a career, economic independence, easy access to sexual and reproductive health care, and ending horrific injustices such as child marriage and gender-based violence. Religious barriers must be overturned or sidelined.

Those who dislike the solutions to overpopulation presented here are asked to provide better ones.

John S. Dearing

Corvallis