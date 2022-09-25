 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Disappointed in all of the changes

Letters Stock

My husband and I are very disappointed in the changes to the comics, games and advice section of the local paper. We are longtime subscribers to the daily delivery edition. We loved to start each day reading the paper with breakfast.

The recent truncation of certain entertainment features was a poor decision. Specifically we miss the bridge column, Dear Abby, and the last half of the comics page. Not sure why these changes needed to be done.

We subscribe to the paper for local news of which there is very little. It seems if you would cut out some of the national news stories, which we could get online if we want, that would leave room for more comics and such.

Naomi Shand

Albany

