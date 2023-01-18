Letter: Disappointed by anti-Trump tirade

I was very disappointed reading Tony Van Vliet’s latest anti-Trump tirade in the Jan. 6 edition (“You can’t horse-whisper a jackass,” an As I See It).

Mr. Van Vliet was a respected state congressman for many years, but lately he has sunk to expressing his hatred of Republicans in general and President Trump in particular in ad hominem columns in the paper.

In his latest character assassination, he calls Mr. Trump a jackass, the antichrist and a rich draft-dodger. He also equates the Republican Congress with the mafia. Apparently no comparison is too absurd for Mr. Van Vliet.

In a similar vein, in “It’s Save the Planet Time,” an As I See It in the Oct. 7 edition, Mr. Van Vliet calls Mr. Trump a functioning illiterate and a bully. I would hope, considering his background, that Mr. Van Vliet was above name-calling; obviously not. The editors of the paper seem to have a penchant for anti-Trump columns and letters; Mr. Van Vliet’s are not the only examples by far.

I voted for Mr. Trump twice, not because I thought he was so great, but because the alternative was much worse. Anyone who disputes this claim has only to see how President Biden’s proliferate spending has led to the worst inflation in 40 years.

I used to respect Mr. Van Vliet; sadly, no more.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis