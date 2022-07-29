 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Did Skarlatos pay for advertising?

  • 0
Letters Stock

As I see it, the “As I See It” column by Alek Skarlatos on July 20 was a thinly veiled campaign ad.

I’m just wondering if he was charged for advertising.

Mary Giles

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News