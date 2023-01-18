Letter: Despots eliminated the citizens' arms

Well, Mr. Harris (“Time to abolish the Second Amendment,” Jan. 12), it looks like many of us have “half a brain” because we believe in the Second Amendment.

Many of us Second proponents believe we have a right and, yes, an obligation to protect our family and homes. What would you do if you had a home invasion? Call the police? When seconds count, police are minutes away. How will you protect your family?

Mass shootings, murders, suicides and other gun grimes are not committed by law-abiding citizens. Criminals do not observe gun laws. Proposed and existing gun laws affect only law-abiding citizens.

These laws, in most cases, restrict citizens from protecting their homes and property. There are many instances where armed citizens have prevented crimes and saved lives. It could be you who is protected!

A standing army does not protect our homes and family, only our country. Citizens like me are not “gun-toting radicals” but rather those who cherish our right to bear arms.

Please remember that the very first action of despots such as Chavez, Hitler and other would-be tyrants was to eliminate the citizens’ arms.

Thomas Jefferson said it best: “The constitutions of most of our States assert that all power is inherent in the people; that … it is their right and duty to be at all times armed.” And, “Laws that forbid the carrying of arms disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes.”

Have you forgotten our history?

Bill Kughn

Monroe