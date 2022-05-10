Letter: Depending on Helen for rural progress

Nationwide, much is made of the urban-rural divide and the difficulties in bridging that gap.

Benton County is not immune to the problem, but thankfully it has the political form of a bridge engineer in Helen Higgins this primary season. Her not-so-secret skill boils down to steps that are simple in concept, yet maddeningly complex in practice: listening, processing and understanding.

Step 1 is relatively easy, but it takes a truly dedicated and sincere person to pull off the last two. Helen is that person. Not only did she take the time to come to our little farm in Bellfountain to discuss our rural concerns and aspirations, but she asked that we invite our neighbors so that they too could make their voices heard.

In the primary for county commissioner, you’ll hear a lot of, “You need to have your hands in the dirt out here for decades to truly understand rural issues.” Poppycock. I’d much rather be represented by someone willing to listen, process and understand. Someone willing to act as that “bridge engineer” we so desperately need. Rural progress depends on it, and I’m depending on Helen Higgins.

Sean Scorvo

Monroe

