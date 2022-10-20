Letter: Democrats will keep good times rolling

Seven reasons I’ll be voting Democratic this November:

(1) I paid $5.24 for gasoline today, which is only double what I paid in January 2021. Great job, Joe!

(2) Inflation is a mere 8.2% year over year, and a mere 13.5% since January 2021. Really super, guys!

(3) We’re shrewdly fighting climate change by cutting back domestic oil production at the expense of our economy and begging bad actors like Venezuela and Saudi Arabia to fill our country’s needs. What a cool strategy!

(4) Dems are driving down those serious crime statistics by reclassifying some felonies as misdemeanors and refusing to prosecute others. That’ll get it done, guys!

(5) Dems have filled a Supreme Court vacancy with a woman who doesn’t know how to define the word “woman.” Some might question this, but I get it, guys!

(6) My retirement investments had reached a level that had me feeling overconfident and cocky. For my own good, Dems have driven the stock market down over 20% this year. Much appreciated, Chuck and Nancy!

(7) Dems removed that pesky crisis at our Southern border by the simple act of moving it to New York City. That’s what I call outside-the-box thinking, Kamala!

I’m just scratching the surface here, but you get my drift. Join me in voting a straight Democratic ticket so we can keep the good times rolling for another two years.

John Brenan

Corvallis