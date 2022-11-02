Letter: Democrats want us to vote away rights

Now that the Voters’ Pamphlet is finally here, it puts to rest all rumors about the bills we are voting on.

Probably the worst bill written with the least common sense is 114, the latest gun restrictions put forth by the Democratic Party.

Far too many unanswered questions about setting up a training program that voters have to pay huge amounts of money for to keep their Second Amendment rights. It’s double taxation to increase the county sheriff’s budget to set up a training program and tax you again $65-plus when you want to legally buy a gun.

Plus, it’s more than a 30-day waiting period to buy a gun if you add in the training. Another line to wait in.

The total lack of common sense. There are thousands of gun makes and models the sheriff would have to have on hand to do gun safety training tells us just how little real thought was put into this training bill. Who supplies the gun to train with?

Even worse is the magazine ban: Magazines normally don’t have a serial number for identification, so how do owners prove the magazines fit in the grandfather clause? Will property just be stolen until you prove ownership? Will we have to go to court to get our property back?

Time and again the Democrats want us to vote away our rights and property. Be smarter than that; vote against 114. No on 114.

James Farmer

Albany