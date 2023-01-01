Letter: Democrats, unions control education

In his response to a recent pro-con debate (“As I See It: A response to ‘Should Colleges Consider Race?,’” Dec. 16), Wayne Spletstoser argues Black students aren’t as capable as white students of advancing to higher education.

He might be right, but his reasoning and remedies are wrong. All babies — rich or poor — of any color start out with the same little empty brain. Their natural instincts to survive change rapidly with growth and experience.

Soon they develop likes and dislikes: “I want to be a fireman.” But then comes first grade and they enter public school, and things change.

Black schools, especially in large blue-city urban areas, do not offer the education available to white kids from different neighborhoods. Blacks fall behind their white counterparts, and if and when they graduate from high school, often can’t pass the college entrance exams.

Spletstoser recommends the exams be calibrated to make them easier and fair so more Blacks can enter college. He wrote, “Students must be treated not just equally but humanely.”

He can’t have it both ways. If students are treated equally, they’re already treated either humanely or inhumanely. The answer to getting Blacks a fair and equal education starts with first grade, with school choice, where Blacks can go out of their neighborhood for a better, safer education.

This has been proposed by countless conservative political candidates, but to no avail, because Democrats and teachers’ unions are vehemently against it. They control public education and the money.

Jim Lindsay

Corvallis