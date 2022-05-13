Letter: Democrats should vote Helen Higgins

We often hear that all politics is local.

That’s good for us because, on May 17, registered Democrats will have an opportunity to vote for someone who has tirelessly worked to improve our community: Helen Higgins.

As county commissioner, Higgins will bring her unique combination of vision, partnership-building and practicality to the job. Those qualities have been a hallmark of her career for decades. As director of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, Higgins secured funding to build the Center for Youth Excellence to fill the gap in teen programs and provide better access to mental health programs for youth.

More recently, she worked with social service agencies to advocate for a sufficient portion of local American Rescue Plan Act funds to support our most vulnerable populations affected by the pandemic.

As commissioner, Higgins will lead on housing affordability and capacity, creating a fair and equitable justice system, and investing in emergency preparedness, specifically, helping residents prepare for and respond to the impact of climate change, including wildfire, heat and flooding.

I know Helen will work day and night for the benefit of us all, so I encourage all Democrats to vote for Helen Higgins for Benton County commissioner.

Severn Williams

Corvallis

