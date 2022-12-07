Letter: Democrats must be held responsible

Measure 114 ensures the civil rights of poor people and persons of color will be attacked in Oregon.

It requires potential gun owners to complete two tasks every two years before law enforcement grants them an identification card authorizing gun ownership. The first is to demonstrate to a law enforcement-approved instructor that they can safely handle and shoot a firearm.

Everyone knows this really means gun buyers will pay a $300-plus training course fee followed by additional ammunition, range and expert’s fees for the actual certification. The combined costs will exclude the poor.

The second step is gun buyers will pay a fee to law enforcement for a thorough background check. The effect is that a person of color who wants to exercise their U.S. Bill of Rights Second Amendment rights will pay to unlock all constitutional safeguards between them and an unwarranted police investigation every two years.

The Democratic Party resolved that the entire justice enterprise of the U.S. was systemically racist on July 18, 2020, when the Democratic Party of Oregon passed resolution 2020-009, “An Emergency Resolution of the Democratic Party of Oregon Declaring That Black Lives Matter.” We know from their thousands of recent campaign ads that the Democrats are for Measure 114.

We also know Oregon does not require official identification cards for elections because requiring an ID is considered racist. Since Democrats are in total control of the state government, they must be held responsible for instituting racism in the state.

Keith Lembke

Corvallis