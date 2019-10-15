In his Sept. 26 op-ed, Marc Thiessen wrote: “Democrats got ahead of the evidence,” concerning Donald Trump’s now-infamous July 25 phone call to Mr. Zelenskiy, president of The Ukraine.
But the only prominent Democrat mentioned by Thiessen is Joe Biden, whom Thiessen did not allege was ahead of any evidence and who, in fact, was the potential victim in Trump’s phone conversation.
Thiessen did attack three human entities, the first being the Washington Post, which employs Thiessen. Are Thiessen and/or The Washington Post Democrats?
Secondly, Thiessen disagreed with NBC’s Katy Tur. Is she a Democrat?
And finally, Thiessen described as “ridiculous” the whistleblower’s claim that Trump wanted cooperation from Zelenskiy “to advance his [Trump’s] personal interests.” But the subsequent text messages between officials in Trump’s State Department certainly support Trump’s quid pro quo demand of President Zelenskiy.
Does Thiessen know that the whistleblower, whose identity is unknown to Thiessen, is, in fact, a Democrat?
Trump has violated the federal statute prohibiting the solicitation of any kind of support from foreign nations to influence elections in the United States. Thiessen and most Republicans ignore Trump’s criminal activities.
Instead, in a subsequent op-ed, Thiessen advocates a thorough investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden’s connections with the Ukraine. Those connections have been public for several years, and Joe Biden’s participation has yet to be found unlawful.
Democrats have Trump on the run, and Trump is running scared.
Leo Quirk
Corvallis (Oct. 7)