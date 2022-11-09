Letter: DeFazio must focus on Child Tax Credit

This week’s cold weather is putting the families living in tents and cars around Corvallis in jeopardy again.

They need serious assistance. Our shelters do not cover the needs of families.

Part of the solution is for Congress to renew the Child Tax Credit to what it was in 2021. The 2021 American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit for millions, and this slashed the poverty rate by 40%!

The monthly Child Tax Credit payments gave parents the freedom and flexibility to cover rent, food and utilities when they needed it most — monthly bill time. It was a ladder out of poverty and helped stop the flow to homelessness.

But that ladder was snatched away last January. It is imperative that Congress restore the Child Tax Credit for these families to what it was last December. Our Rep. Peter DeFazio must focus on getting this done before the year ends, to help our most vulnerable children.

Peter Stoel, RESULTS.org volunteer

Corvallis